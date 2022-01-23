Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by car near East Main Street exit in Bedford

Authorities say a man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a car in Bedford.

BEDFORD, Va. – A pedestrian has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a car near the East Main Street exit in Bedford, according to the Bedford Fire Department.

On Saturday at about 7:10 p.m., crews were sent to the Martin Luther King Byway at the East Main Street exit near Walmart for the report of a man who had been hit by a car.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they found a man lying on the highway with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say he was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital. No word on his condition.

The Town of Bedford Police Department is investigating the accident. At this time, it is unclear if the driver of the vehicle is cooperating with the investigation.