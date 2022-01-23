Two women charged after incarcerated woman dies at Henry County Jail

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – An incarcerated woman is dead and two other women have been charged following the incident, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say on Saturday at about 5:34 a.m., the Henry County Jail staff was alerted about an incarcerated woman experiencing a medical emergency. Deputies and the Henry County Department of Public Safety responded to her cell and began life-saving measures but she was later pronounced dead.

The woman has been identified as 32-year-old Elizabeth Roxanne Mickles, of Martinsville.

According to officials, Mickles was seen earlier that same night, at about 1:40 a.m., going to lay down in her bunk. Deputies who made rounds through that night said they didn’t see anything unusual. Plus, authorities say that video footage showed that there were no apparent acts of violence that night either.

As authorities continued to search for answers, they discovered that Rebecca Lynn Stacey knew that Mickles had consumed a suspected narcotic and became unresponsive; however, Stacey didn’t alert jail staff and even stopped other incarcerated individuals from doing so, according to the sheriff’s office.

Due to this, Stacey has been charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter for the death of Elizabeth Roxanne Mickles and is currently being held in the Henry County Jail without bond.

During the course of the investigation, it was also determined that when 34-year-old Ann Grimsley, 34, of Bassett, was booked into the Henry County Jail on January 20 she hid “a small quantity of narcotics within a body cavity.” deputies say. Now, she has been charged with the willful delivery of a controlled substance to a prisoner. She remains held in the Henry County Jail without bond.

Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500.00 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.