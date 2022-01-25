One man hospitalized after Northwest Roanoke shooting, police say

A man is in the hospital after a shooting in Northwest Roanoke on Wednesday morning, according to the Roanoke Police Dept.

ROANOKE, Va. – One man is in the hospital after police said he was shot on Tuesday morning in Northwest Roanoke.

Authorities said officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of Highland Farm Road NW around 6 a.m.

When officers arrived, they said they found a man with a gunshot wound outside of a home. He was then transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

No suspects were identified and no arrests have been made, according to police.

Officers said this is an ongoing investigation.

