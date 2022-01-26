33º
New River Valley group to hold race dialogue, examine racial issues in Montgomery County

“We can not move ahead until that history is confronted head on.”

Duke Carter, Anchor/Reporter

One group is looking to improve race relations in the New River Valley.

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – On Saturday, Dialogue on Race will host a summit to help people understand how history has had a lasting impact on people of color.

Organizers say topics include critical race theory and systemic racism.

The Dialogue on Race’s mission is to create a space that looks at racial issues in Montgomery County and then develop a solution.

“It is particularly meaningful for me because I spent my entire life and career complaining about the failure to discuss the history of this country and that we can not move ahead until that history is confronted head-on,” said Virginia Tech Professor Wornie Reed.

The summit will be at Christiansburg Middle School from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

