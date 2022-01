A person had to be taken to the hospital following a fire in Northwest Roanoke on Wednesday, according to the Roanoke Fire-EMS Department.

ROANOKE, Va. – A person had to be taken to the hospital following a fire in Northwest Roanoke on Wednesday, according to the Roanoke Fire-EMS Department.

At about 1:46 p.m., the fire department was sent to the 2700 block of Kirkland Drive NW for the house fire. Authorities say the fire was quickly extinguished.

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

At this time, officials are still searching for answers as to what caused the fire.