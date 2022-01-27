Man arrested after shots fired inside Roanoke home with residents inside

ROANOKE, Va. – A man is behind bars after the Roanoke Police Department said he broke into a home and fired shots early Tuesday morning.

At about 4 a.m., police were alerted of shots fired in the 2100 block of Hanover Ave NW. Officers at the scene saw there was property damage, but said no injuries were reported.

After further investigation, police said a man forced his way into a home in the area, spoke to people inside the home, then began leaving the residence while firing shots into the air. Before leaving the scene, he fired shots at the home.

Warrants were obtained for the suspect, identified as 32-year-old Rahyeem Baker, of Roanoke. Roanoke police, as well as the US Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force, began searching for him.

Shortly after midnight on Wednesday, Baker was found in Salem, where he was taken into custody without further incident.

Baker was charged with burglary, assault, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, shooting into an occupied dwelling, discharging a firearm in a public place, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation.