New River Valley nonprofit to host ‘Just Like Me’ doll giveaway in February

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – One nonprofit organization in the New River Valley is trying to increase awareness among young people.

Volunteers with the T.G. Howard Community Center will be having a “Just Like Me” doll giveaway, which will feature three dolls that represent women of color. Leaders hope the dolls will increase each child’s self-image.

“Growing up, we didn’t have dolls like this so, overall it is something to be proud of and to share. It’s a representation of someone, just like me,” said Betty Crouse, a volunteer with the T.G. Howard Community Center.

“The T.G. Howard Community Center Inc. will be giving away three exclusive dolls of the Harperiman Collection in the... Posted by T.G.Howard Community Center on Tuesday, January 25, 2022

If you would like a chance to win a doll, you will need to submit your name under the doll’s picture on the T.G. Howard Facebook page.

The event begins on Feb. 1 and dolls are expected to be given away at the end of the month.