44-year-old man arrested in connection to business robbery in downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department has arrested the man believed to be responsible for robbing a business in downtown Roanoke on Tuesday.

At about 2:15 p.m., police were called to a business in the 200 block of S. Jefferson Street SE for the report of the robbery. Police did not specify which business was robbed.

Authorities say they were told by employees that a man had entered the business and demanded money. No threats were made and he didn’t pull out a weapon.

According to Roanoke Police, the man, later identified as 44-year-old Leonard D. Childress, of Roanoke, left with an undisclosed amount of money and ran away from the scene.

On Friday, officers located Childress and he was taken into custody without incident and charged with robbery in connection to Tuesday’s incident.

This remains an ongoing investigation, officers report.