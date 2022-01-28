39º
One dead after wrong-way crash on I-81N in Rockbridge County

Happened Thursday at about 11:08 p.m.

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash on Interstate-81 North in Rockbridge County, according to Virginia State Police.

On Thursday at about 11:08 p.m., a person in a 2010 Honda Accord was going southbound in the northbound lanes on I-81. The wrong-way driver was hit by a 2021 Freightliner tractor-trailer head-on going north and then caught fire, according to authorities.

State police says the driver of the Honda died at the scene, whereas the driver of the Freightliner was not injured in the crash.

The driver’s body has been transported to the Virginia Department of Forensic Science, Western Office, for identification, officials report.

Authorities say the crash remains under investigation.

