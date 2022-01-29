28º
wsls logo

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Crews responding to working fire in downtown Roanoke

Drivers asked to avoid area on Church Ave between Williamson Rd and Jefferson St

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: Roanoke, Fire
The Roanoke Fire-EMS Department is at the scene of a fire in downtown Roanoke. (Roanoke Fire-EMS Department)

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Fire-EMS Department is at the scene of a fire in downtown Roanoke.

At this time, drivers are asked to avoid the portion of Church Avenue that’s between Williamson Road and Jefferson Street.

Stay with 10 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

email