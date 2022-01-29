How residents are facing the winter weather as strong winds and frigid temperatures hit the area

A bitter cold is lingering just outside the door and people are bracing themselves as they endure the frigid temperatures.

Despite what the weather may look like out the window, it’s a day to layer up.

“It’s really cold,” Anderson Arthur said. “Definitely in the mornings when I have to open the windows and have to let the steam out from taking a shower. I can feel it that’s for sure.”

The temperatures dipped even lower as gusts of wind were strong enough to make your teeth chatter. But Theresa LaBrie said when she woke up Saturday morning there was only one question on her mind.

“The roads. I was wondering if the roads were going to be nice. But they were pretty good where we live.”

But don’t let your guard down, patches of ice are still scattered on sidewalks and roads and could cause you to slip and slide.

Sliding down the Homestead Ski Slopes may be the best way to take advantage of this winter weather as dozens of people line up to take their turn. But Scott Randolph may need a few scoops of that snow.

“It’s really cold out here,” he said. “It would be really nice if there were more snow on the ground. It would make it feel like winter but it’s cold, cold.”

And in the Salem area, VDOT crews aim to keep the roads safe by working overnight as strong winds could create snowdrifts.