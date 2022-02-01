29º
Man seriously injured after being shot Tuesday afternoon in Northwest Roanoke

Shooting happened at about 1 p.m.

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Roanoke, Shooting, Crime
900 block of Hanover Ave. NW after a shooting on Feb. 1, 2022. (WSLS 10)

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department is investigating a shooting in Northwest Roanoke on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 900 block of Hanover Avenue NW shortly after 1:40 p.m.

Police at the scene said that one man had been shot.

Roanoke Fire-EMS took him to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of what appeared to be serious injuries.

Police said it’s not clear what led to the shooting.

No suspects were located at the scene and no arrests have been made regarding this incident, according to police.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 540-344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text police at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.

