Roanoke County E-911 Center is experiencing a staffing shortage

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – At the Roanoke County Emergency Communication Center, if there’s a problem, someone is always there to help.

“We work 24/7. We’re always here. So the call has got to be answered day or night. Holidays weekends and things like that,” said Paige Chisom, the Communications Training Coordinator.

Communications officers are the unsung heroes during an emergency. The first line of assistance is often the last to be recognized.

“They’re the forgotten link. They really are. Between the citizens of Roanoke County and the responders. Because if it wasn’t for us, the information that was given wouldn’t get to the responding units” said Chisom.

“We continuously communicate with them across the board until the call is ended or they get on scene,” said Harley Gibson, a Communications Officer II.

These officers are needed now more than ever. Staffing is down to nearly its minimum on every platoon.

The ECC is currently down by twelve 911 operators. There have recently been incentives approved for new hires. That includes a $500 sign-on, an additional $1,000 after training and $1,500 after a probation period.

“I do hope it brings a lot more people in. If you like to work in a fast-paced environment if you like something new every day. You never know what you’re going to get when you come in here, you can take a structure fire call one day and the next day help someone bring their dog home,” added Gibson.

It’s an opportunity for anyone who thinks their calling is answering the call.

If you’re interested in joining here team, you can apply for a job here.