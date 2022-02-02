Blood drives help 11-year-old Lynchburg boy suffering from severe burns

People in Lynchburg are rallying behind a young boy who was severely burned back in December.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Family and friends of one Lynchburg boy are asking you to donate blood. We’re told 11-year-old Max Skeen was severely burned in an accident right before Christmas and has been at VCU since.

His loved ones are organizing a series of blood drives throughout the Hill City to help Max and others like him who need treatment.

Residents showed up at Amazement Square Tuesday to donate to the cause.

“Patients like Max desperately need blood products, so we’re trying to do these blood drives in honor of Max; so that they help Max directly, but also indirectly help all the other patients like Max in the hospital,” said family friend Ali Rosenberger.

A GoFundMe page has been set up and says it’s to help the family with living expenses and medical bills not covered by insurance. As of Tuesday evening, it’s raised more than $33,000.