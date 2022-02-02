Elderly man dies after house fire in Pittsylvania County

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – An elderly man lost his life after a house fire in Pittsylvania County on Tuesday night, according to county officials.

The fire happened shortly after 9 p.m. on Apostolic Dr in the Cascade area of the county. Authorities say they arrived to find 50% of the house engulfed in flames and after searching the home, they found a dead elderly man inside. Crews were told that the man had been living at the residence.

The Pittsylvania County Public Safety Department, Pittsylvania County Fire Marshals and investigators from the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office are searching for answers as they look to determine the origin and cause of the fire. They are also investigating the man’s cause of death.

At this time, the man’s identity is being withheld until the Medical Examiner can make a positive identification.