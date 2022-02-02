Health experts say the COVID-19 emergency could end this year

The pandemic has been a roller coaster ride, full of ups and downs. It’s been tough to know what’s next.

SALEM, Va. – The COVID-19 pandemic has been a roller coaster ride, full of ups and downs. It’s been tough to know what’s next.

Still, local health officials are saying the worst may be behind us.

“It’s hard to really have a crystal ball,” Director of Infectious Diseases at LewisGale Medical Center Dr. Muddasar Chaudry says. “We can learn from the experience and only time is going to tell where we’re going to end up.”

In terms of endgame, health officials say COVID-19 is on its way to reaching an endemic phase. This happens when herd immunity is reached and the spreading virus is more predictable.

“Omicron is so contagious. There have been days where we have over 1 million cases over the country,” Chaudry says. “Usually, the actual number of cases is three to five times of that.”

Basically, the virus is running out of people to infect.

Compared to other variants, omicron is mild and spreads much faster. Doctors know this is how pandemics end from studying other viruses.

However, it doesn’t mean people should let their guards down.

“All of our numbers are very reassuring that we are moving in the right direction, but we must continue to use the precaution that we have been using for the last two years,” Roanoke-Alleghany Health District’s Dr. Cynthia Morrow says.

COVID-19 reaching an endemic phase doesn’t mean it will be mild or that there won’t be new variants. It’s now going away, people are just learning to live with it.

“I wish we had learned to live with it two years ago,” Chaudry adds. “We wouldn’t have lost 900,000 people.”

Doctors say it’s possible COVID could become a seasonal virus. They add the best way to get out of the global emergency is to keep taking the precautions we’ve taken for the last two years.