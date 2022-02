President Joe Biden is scheduled to announce the relaunch of the Cancer Moonshot initiative on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.

President Joe Biden announced the relaunch of the Cancer Moonshot initiative on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.

In 2016, Biden originally launched the Cancer Moonshot program as Vice President during the last year of the Obama administration.

Now, he’s aiming to revive the effort with the goal of reducing the death rate from cancer by at least 50% within the next 25 years.

He was joined by Vice President Kamala Harris, the first lady and the second gentleman.