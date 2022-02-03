19-year-old arrested after armed robbery in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. – A 19-year-old Danville man is behind bars after police say he robbed and shot a man Wednesday afternoon.

At about 3:15 p.m., the Danville Police Department said a 57-year-old man arrived at Sovah Health in Danville for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. The victim said the shooting happened in the Bell Drive area of Danville.

According to the victim, an acquaintance of his got inside of his car then pulled out a handgun and demanded money from him. When the man didn’t give him money, the acquaintance shot at him once before taking cash and personal items from him.

Police said the suspect ran from the scene and the victim was able to drive himself to the hospital.

Authorities identified the suspect as 19-year-old Terry Ja’von West, of Danville, and charged him with robbery, malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

At about 6 p.m., police began searching for West and found him in a residence on Chatelaine Avenue about an hour later. West was arrested without further incident after police surrounded the residence.

He’s being held in the Danville City Jail without bond.