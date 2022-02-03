‘The Bachelor Live on Stage’ is coming to the Berglund Center in April

ROANOKE, Va. – Get ready for a girls’ night because “The Bachelor Live on Stage” is coming to Roanoke! Seven fan-favorite bachelors are going on tour, and you have the chance to be a part of Bachelor Nation.

This handsome bachelor will be joined by host Becca Kufrin, the winner of the 22nd season of “The Bachelor,” on stage at the Berglund Center. The duo will handpick audience members to give them a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity!

The fan will get first-hand experience of what life’s like in the mansion. They can ask questions, comment, suggest and even help decide what lucky audience member goes home with the show’s iconic final rose.

Here’s a list of the potential bachelors you can see in April:

James Bonsall (season 17)

Rick Leach (season 18)

Connor Brennan (season 17)

Ivan Hall (season 16)

Justin Glaze (season 17)

Andrew Spencer (season 17)

Rodney Mathews (season 18)

This event is on April 7 at 7:30 p.m. at the Berglund Center.

Tickets are on sale now starting at $45, they are also available online or in-person at the Berglund Center Box Office.