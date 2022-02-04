Two Lexington residents cited for not clearing snow off sidewalks

Two Lexington property owners, a resident and a business owner, will have to appear before a judge in Lexington for failing to clear snow off their sidewalks.

It’s been a week since the city told its citizens they could face a hefty fine or jail time if they didn’t take action after last month’s snowstorm.

City officials informed people about the city’s code to ensure safety and to prepare for the next round of winter weather.

“Weighing the safety impacts of improving the conditions on the sidewalk as opposed to individuals who would be upset, to me it was a decision that had to be made in favor of safety,” said Lexington City Manager Jim Halasz.

Police officers and firefighters also volunteered to help clear sidewalks for the elderly, handicapped and at homes that were vacant.