Bedford fire officials work house fire on Peaks Street

BEDFORD, Va. – A home was badly damaged in a fire Sunday evening.

Crews were called to the home in the 1000 block of Peaks Street around 5:15 p.m.

When they arrived, the two story home had heavy fire showing on two sides.

No one was inside at the time of the fire.

It took crews about 20 minutes to get the fire under control. They cleared the scene around 8:30 p.m.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.