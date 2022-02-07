Campbell County authorities searching for man wanted for abduction, strangulation, assault & battery

Mark Elliott is wanted for abduction, strangulation, and assault & battery out of Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – Authorities are searching for a man who is wanted for abduction, strangulation and assault & battery, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Mark Elliott, 57, of Rustburg is facing charges after an incident on Sunday on Sunnymeade Road in Rustburg.

Elliott is believed to be driving an older, blue Toyota pickup truck with a ladder rack on top, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said they believe he is still in the Campbell County area, possibly near East Ferry Road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator L.T. Guthrie at 434-332-9716. You can also call Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900, enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com, or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

