FLOYD COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police are investigating after a 58-year-old Floyd County man was shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy late Sunday night.

Troy Allen Bain died at the scene of the officer-involved shooting that happened at about 11:34 p.m.

Police have not yet said where in the county the shooting happened.

State police are conducting the investigation at the request of the Floyd County Sheriff, Brian Craig.

Stay with 10 News for more on this breaking story.