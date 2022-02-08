42º
Man dies in Campbell County crash over the weekend, police say

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – A man is dead after a crash in Campbell County over the weekend, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities said the accident happened in the 6000 block of Pleasant Valley Road just after 12 a.m. on Sunday.

The driver, Joey Ferguson, 46, of Lynchburg was driving a 1995 Toyota Corolla on Pleasant Valley Road when the car swerved to avoid hitting a deer, according to police.

Police said the car then ran off the right side of the road, hit a guardrail and overturned.

Ferguson died at the scene and was not wearing a seatbelt, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

