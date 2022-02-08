Roanoke College president elected board chair of The Council of Independent Colleges

Michael C. Maxey, president of Roanoke College, was elected chair of the Board of Directors of The Council of Independent Colleges this Monday.

The Council of Independent Colleges is a nonprofit association that works to provide resources to university leaders, improve education quality and encourage a deeper understanding of private higher education’s importance to society.

Maxey joined the CIC Board in 2018 and became vice chair for programs in 2021, before being elected to his current position.

His new responsibilities as board chair include presiding at meetings of the Board of Directors and of the CIC, representing the organization and appointing committees and commission with assistance from the board.

“I thank the Board of Directors for entrusting me as chair and look forward to working with President Marjorie Hass and all CIC members and its Board,” said Maxey. “We have a lot of challenges ahead as we work to provide the best outcomes for students at our institutions, and I am ready to tackle those challenges together with all members of the CIC as Chair.”

Maxey has served as Roanoke College’s president since 2007 and has held previous positions at the University of New Hampshire, Wake Forest University and Averett University.