Pothole season is back in Virginia: Here’s how to report them

DANVILLE, Va. – Beware drivers: It’s that time of year again in Virginia — the dreaded pothole season.

City crews are working to get them patched up as soon as possible.

They say the unusually harsh winter has taken a toll on some roads and local mechanics say that is taking a toll on many cars.

The material used for repairs during the winter is just a temporary fix until spring.

“Potholes tend to be the worst in the wintertime when the roads are wet, temperatures get below freezing, the moisture gets in and it cracks the pavement,” Danville’s Division Director of Streets Jonathan Sharp says.

If you spot a pothole that needs to be fixed, call public works and they’ll send a crew out.