Proof of vaccination, negative COVID test no longer required for indoor Virginia Tech sporting events

BLACKSBURG, Va. – You’ll no longer need to show proof of vaccination or test negative for COVID to attend an indoor sporting event at Virginia Tech.

The university’s athletics department made the announcement Wednesday morning:

Effective immediately, proof of COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative test result will no longer be required to... Posted by Virginia Tech Athletics on Wednesday, February 9, 2022

Face masks will still be required and must be worn during all home indoor sporting events.