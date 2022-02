The Roanoke Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital Tuesday night.

When 10 News arrived at the scene, police were inside a home located at 522 Mountain Ave SW.

Authorities said two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say there are no suspects.

