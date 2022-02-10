Firefighters rescue dog, six puppies while responding to Wytheville house fire

Firefighters save dog and six puppies in Wytheville

WYTHEVILLE, Va. – The Wytheville Fire & Rescue Department and the Rural Retreat Volunteer Fire Department ran into a surprise during a call on Tuesday – a dog and her six puppies.

The departments were dispatched to a house fire on Hogback Road when the dogs were spotted.

They were found chained up at the home and were quickly saved by firefighters.

When it comes to the fire itself, no injuries were reported, but it was still no easy call for the firefighters.

The location of this fire posed challenges to the crew due to no available hydrants, lack of accessibility and muddy terrain, according to officials.

In order to mitigate the issues, both departments utilized a relay pumper and were able to establish a rural water supply at the bottom of access.

Attack lines from brush trucks were used to suppress the fire as well.

“Because we train together, those challenges were swiftly overcome and the teamwork showed great success!” said a statement on Facebook from the Wytheville Fire & Rescue Department.

