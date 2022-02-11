‘I couldn’t believe he kept it all that time’: Bengals sweatshirt passed down generations

Geraldine Beasley made a Bengals sweatshirt for her grandson over 40 years ago, now he gave it to his own granddaughter

Geraldine Beasley can’t wait to see Joe Burrow and the Bengals face the Rams on Super Bowl Sunday.

“He was first-round pick from what I understand and of course, the Bengals got him and just look where he got the Bengals,” said Beasley.

More than 40 years ago, she was making NFL sweatshirts for her family. Her young grandson, Darren, saw a print for the Cincinnati Bengals and said that was the team he wanted.

“I said, ‘If that’s what you want, that’s what you’re going to get,’ and he wore it for a year or two,” she said.

Darren is now a grandfather himself, and his wife Natasha Whitlock kept the sweatshirt from his childhood. During the Bengals playoff run, she got it out for their granddaughter Austynn to wear.

”I was excited. I kept that for years in my cedar chest. And I thought it was a good time to get it out and I got it out and washed it,” said Whitlock.

They surprised Beasley with a picture of her great-great-granddaughter wearing the sweatshirt she made four decades ago.

“I get a text from him and he says, ‘Do you recognize this shirt?’ I said, ‘Is that the shirt I made you?’ He said, ‘Yes granny it is. I’ve kept it.’ I couldn’t believe he kept it all that time, but he did,” said Beasley.

The cherished sweatshirt is connecting family through football for generations.