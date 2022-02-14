Lynchburg police searching for seven men in connection to a house burglary, stolen vehicle

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding seven men officers say are responsible for breaking into a home and stealing several guns early Sunday morning.

At about 12:20 a.m., police responded to the 1600 block of Shaffer Street for reports of a burglary in progress. Authorities said through his security camera, the owner of the home saw several men break into his house and steal numerous guns and a safe.

Around the same time, authorities said there was a report from a nearby neighbor about a white vehicle with several men acting suspiciously. According to police, the vehicle matched the description of a vehicle that was stolen from Mill Wood Apartments earlier, which is approximately five miles away from the home where the burglary took place.

An officer who was observing the white vehicle initiated a traffic stop, leading to a pursuit, which ended near the Mill Wood Apartments where police said seven men ran from the vehicle.

Authorities said the suspects may be in their late teens or early 20s

Police described the suspects as the following:

Suspect 1 was wearing a black Nike hoodie, black pants, a stocking cap and a mask.

Suspect 2 was wearing a black flat brim hat, black jacket and light-colored jeans.

Suspect 3 was wearing a black stocking cap, black face mask, yellow sweatshirt and light-colored jeans.

Suspect 4 was wearing a black hoodie and black sweat pants.

Suspect 5 was wearing a black hoodie and grey sweatpants.

Suspect 6 was wearing a black jacket/hoodie and grey or dark-colored pants.

Suspect 7 was wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with video of this incident via a security or doorbell camera is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6174 or share the footage on the Neighbors portal.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6041 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.