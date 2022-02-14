32º
One person, several animals dead after Campbell County house fire

Happened in the 2000 block of Tabor Road in Gladys

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – A person and several animals died in a fire in Campbell County on Sunday afternoon, according to the Campbell County Fire Marshal Office.

At about 2:25 p.m., crews were called to a single-family home in the 2000 block of Tabor Road for the fire.

After going inside, authorities found a man inside of the home. He was removed from the home and transferred to Campbell County Public Safety EMS care; however, he died from his injuries.

According to officials, there were many animals that didn’t make it out of the fire as well.

At this time, the incident was investigated by the Campbell County Fire Marshal’s Office and Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.

Were told the fire was an accident and caused by an electrical issue.

