Baby Shark Live! is set to come to Roanoke on April 22, 2022.

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s stuck in your head already, isn’t it?

If you know some little ones who can’t get enough Baby Shark in their lives, then you’ll want to be at the Berglund Center on April 22.

At 6 p.m., Baby Shark Live! will take the stage in the Star City.

Based upon the viral sensation, the concert features the songs and dances fans of all ages love!

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Feb. 18, and start at $27.