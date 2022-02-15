Family mourns man who died in the Campbell County house fire

A Campbell County family is mourning after losing their loved one in a fire.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – A Campbell County family is mourning after losing a loved one in a fire. It happened at a home along Tabor Road in Gladys Sunday afternoon.

Living just yards away, family members say it was a helpless feeling waiting for the fire department to show up and knowing Billy Thurman and his dogs were trapped inside.

One of Thurman’s family members says it was around 2 p.m. when she looked out the window and told her husband she didn’t want to go into town because of the fog.

When they stepped out on the front porch, they realized what they thought was fog was actually smoke coming from Thurman’s house.

Right away, she called 911 and her husband ran to the house. When he opened the door, smoke and flames rolled. He says he’ll never forget the cries for help coming from inside and the feeling of not being able to do anything about it.

When crews showed up, they were able to get Thurman out, but it was too late. Thurman died at the hospital and all six of his dogs died in the fire.

Thurman’s only son says he was a great dad and a skilled carpenter. Family members add they hope he is remembered for the kind son, brother, cousin and father he was — not what happened to him.

The family says Thurman didn’t have insurance. His church is working to start a GoFundMe. Investigators say the fire was an accident caused by an electrical issue.