Valentine’s Day marks best time for pruning roses

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Chances are you’re remembering your sweetie with roses today.

With Valentine’s Day fresh in our minds, it’s the perfect time to talk about pruning your roses to get them ready for the spring season ahead.

Volunteers spent the day at Lynchburg Grows cutting back more than 200 bushes in their 100-year-old rose greenhouse. Lynchburg Grows says come May, it will make for stronger long-stem roses.

“You do need to prune them, you need to keep their feet clean,” Volunteer Krista Wilson says. “You can buy them here. They’ll go until, it’s crazy, we had roses even in November.”

Lynchburg Grows says they’re always looking for volunteers. All you need to bring are a pair of gloves and a water bottle.