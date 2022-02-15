31º
wsls logo

LIVE

Local News

Valentine’s Day marks best time for pruning roses

Doing so will get them ready for the spring season

Kortney Lockey, Lynchburg Bureau Reporter

Tags: Valentine's Day, Lynchburg
With Valentine's Day fresh on our minds, it's a good reminder to prune your roses for spring.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Chances are you’re remembering your sweetie with roses today.

With Valentine’s Day fresh in our minds, it’s the perfect time to talk about pruning your roses to get them ready for the spring season ahead.

Volunteers spent the day at Lynchburg Grows cutting back more than 200 bushes in their 100-year-old rose greenhouse. Lynchburg Grows says come May, it will make for stronger long-stem roses.

“You do need to prune them, you need to keep their feet clean,” Volunteer Krista Wilson says. “You can buy them here. They’ll go until, it’s crazy, we had roses even in November.”

Lynchburg Grows says they’re always looking for volunteers. All you need to bring are a pair of gloves and a water bottle.

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Kortney joined the 10 News team as a Lynchburg Bureau Reporter in May 2021.

email

facebook

twitter