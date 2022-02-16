54º
Man who killed his estranged wife’s fiance in a Salem parking lot to serve more than two decades in prison

Zane Christian killed Rico Turner on Nov. 9, 2020

Sydney Jaxtheimer, Reporter

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

SALEM, Va. – The Christiansburg man who shot and killed another man in Salem will now spend 26 years in prison.

On Wednesday, Zane Christian appeared in Salem Circuit Court and where he was sentenced for the series of events on Nov. 9, 2020, when he shot and killed 27-year-old Rico Turner at the Lakeside Shopping Center parking lot in Salem.

In October, Christian was found guilty of second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and two counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle.

He was sentenced to 21 years on the first count, three years on the second and one year for each of the two remaining charges.

After his time in prison, he’ll be on probation for 10 years and is no longer allowed to have contact with his estranged wife.

During a March 2021 hearing, Christian’s estranged wife, Emily Christian, testified that she and Christian had a custody hearing that resulted in his child support payments increasing one week before the shooting happened.

