Medical examiner: Former Lynchburg police chief, wife died in a murder-suicide

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Medical Examiner’s office has ruled the death of a former Lynchburg police chief and wife as a murder-suicide.

On Feb. 3 at about 8:15 a.m., police found 90-year-old Calvin E. Robertson, Jr. dead inside of his home in the 4500-block of Golf Park Drive from an apparent shooting. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His wife, 88-year-old Gloria Robertson, was hospitalized with serious injuries from the shooting. Authorities say she later died while at the hospital. The Medical Examiner has ruled her death as a homicide and determined the cause of death to be a ‘gunshot wound to the torso.’

The Lynchburg Police Department said Calvin served as an officer with the department from August 1955 to June 1987. He was also chief of police from October 1981 until he retired in 1987.

At this time, the Lynchburg Police Department is waiting on toxicology and DNA testing results in connection to this case and says this remains an ongoing investigation.

