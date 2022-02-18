Man arrested, one hospitalized with life-threatening injuries in Martinsville shooting

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A man is behind bars and faces several charges in connection to a shooting that sent one man to the hospital, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers say the shooting happened on Friday shortly after 1 a.m. in the 900 block of Southland Drive in Martinsville.

That night, deputies were called to the home and arrived to discover a man who lived there, 42-year-old Ray E. Durflinger Jr, with a “gunshot wound to his abdomen.” He was taken to SOVAH Health Martinsville and later airlifted to a North Carolina hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

After investigating further, deputies determined that an argument led to the shooting.

Authorities say Jake Raleigh Robertson, 23, of Axton and Durflinger Jr had been at Durflinger’s home outside near the roadway where the argument eventually broke out. During the argument, Roberston reportedly took out a gun and shot Durflinger one time before running away from the scene.

Roberston was later taken into custody during a traffic stop.

Robertson was arrested and charged with Aggravated Malicious Wounding and Use of Firearm in Commission of Felony and is currently held in the Henry County Jail without bond.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.