Martinsville Police searching for armed robbery suspect

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Authorities in Martinsville are asking for the public’s help identifying the man who they said robbed a store at gunpoint Sunday night.

Authorities said they were called to Sparky’s Food Store on Starling Avenue at 9:30 p.m.

A man wearing a black hoodie with a red bandana entered the store, pointed his gun at the owner and demanded money from the register, authorities said.

According to police, there was a brief struggle between the two before the suspect was able to get away with the register.

Officers said no one was hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Martinsville Police Department.