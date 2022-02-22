Woman hospitalized after being shot Monday night in Northwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A woman is recovering in the hospital after being shot on Monday night in Roanoke, according to police.

At about 8:30 p.m., someone called 911 to alert authorities that someone had been shot in the 300 block of Westside Blvd NW, which is about a half-mile away from the intersection of Peters Creek Road and Shenandoah Avenue NW.

Authorities responded to find a woman with non-life-threatening injuries outside of a residence in that area.

Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel arrived and took her to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

As of now, police believe that she was outside when she was shot.

Police said that no suspects were found at the scene and no arrests have been made in connection with this shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 540-344-8500 and share what you know.

You can also text police at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.