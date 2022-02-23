Cancer research foundation created in honor of Nightbirde, who rose to fame on ‘America’s Got Talent’ last year

Family and friends of the America's Got Talent star known as Nightbirde are looking to keep her memory alive.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Her story inspired millions of people – including many of you here at home.

Jane Marczewski went viral last year, performing under the stage name ‘Nightbirde’ on “America’s Got Talent.”

The 31-year-old passed away this week after a four-year battle with cancer; and her brother, Mitch, is continuing her legacy.

“[Jane] accomplished her dreams. She’s inspired millions. I didn’t want her story to just end there,” said Mitch.

That story included the then-cancer survivor earning the golden buzzer from judge Simon Cowell and advancing to the live shows.

But Jane’s diminishing health forced the Liberty University graduate to drop out of the competition.

“Thank you so much for auditioning on the show and for singing such a beautiful song,” said an emotional Cowell to Jane during an AGT episode.

Now, Mitch created a GoFundMe to start a memorial foundation.

“When we found that she had passed this weekend, that immediately came to my mind. I thought, ‘Man, this is something that she would have wanted to do,” said Mitch.

That’s because the brother and sister planned on Jane recovering and creating the foundation together, so they could help other cancer patients fund their treatments.

It’s support Jane received and wanted to pay forward.

“Jane lived like two, three years longer than what the doctors said she was going to live; and she did that through the help and prayers and financial support of so many people from around the world,” said Mitch.

He said he’s in the early stages of establishing the nonprofit and 100% of proceeds will go to the cause in Jane’s memory.

“We get to carry her legacy and her memory forward, and we get to potentially impact another Jane.”