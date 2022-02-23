Registration now open for summer camps at Roanoke Valley SPCA

Good news for young animal lovers, the Roanoke Valley SPCA Summer Camps are back.

ROANOKE, Va. – Good news for young animal lovers, summer camps are coming back to the Roanoke Valley SPCA.

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, registration is now open.

The Animal Care Adventures Camp is for rising 4th through 6th graders, while the Veterinary Science Camp is designed for rising 7th through 10th graders.

The camps offer a special and unique experience with hands-on activities and behind-the-scenes access to local veterinary clinics, animal organizations and the Virginia Maryland Regional College of Veterinary Medicine.

“This is sort of the next generation of vets and veterinary students, so we’re super excited to cultivate that interest in animal welfare, and the camps are just awesome,” said Roanoke Valley SPCA Marketing and Communications Director Julie Rickmond.

The camps are offered mid-June through August and there are 12 participants per session. Limited scholarships are available based on need.

Ad

For more information, click here.