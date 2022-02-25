Two men charged in overnight Danville shooting

Alonzo Morris (left) and Marlowe Cobbs (right) were both charged in connection to a shooting in Danville. (Cobbs has not been processed at the time of publication, therefore a mugshot is not available.)

DANVILLE, Va. – Two men are facing charges after authorities said a fight led to a shooting early Friday morning in Danville.

Authorities said they received a call around 12:45 a.m. for the Pilot Truck Stop and Gas Station on River Pointe Drive.

When officers arrived, they said they found shell casings, broken door glass and blood, but there was no one at the scene.

Minutes later, police said 26-year-old Marlow Cobbs of Danville arrived at SOVAH Danville ER with gunshot wounds in his lower torso.

Then, another call came in from 34-year-old Alonzo Morris, who was at his home in Pittsylvania County, according to police.

Authorities said they believe the two men knew each other through a mutual acquaintance and that the situation started with a verbal fight that then led to Morris III getting shot near the main entrance of the business. Cobbs was also hit and went inside the business before leaving the scene and going to the ER, police said.

Two guns were found and police said they believe they belong to Cobbs and Morris.

Police said Morris was treated for a head wound and then released. He was arrested and charged with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and shooting into an occupied building, according to authorities. He is in Danville City Jail.

Cobbs was also treated at SOVAH Danville and taken to another medical facility for further treatment, police said. He has been charged with malicious wounding.

Anyone with information is asked to call 540-799-6510.