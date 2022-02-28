Roanoke man sentenced for helping bring more than 100 pounds of drugs into the Roanoke Valley

ROANOKE, Va. – A 39-year-old Roanoke man will spend the next 14 years in prison for his role in the drug trade in the Roanoke Valley.

Last week, Stephen Cornell Vaughn Jr. pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute and to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, 400 grams or more of fentanyl, 500 grams or more of cocaine, and 100 grams or more of heroin, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia.

Authorities said that the investigation of Vaughn culminated in a traffic stop in Kansas in 2018, leading to his arrest.

During that stop, one of his couriers had 11.5 pounds of methamphetamine, 8 pounds of cocaine, and 2.5 pounds of fentanyl, stashed in the trunk of a rental car.

Vaughn later acknowledged that he made and coordinated several such drug runs, paying as much as $130,000 in a single transaction.

Investigators established that Vaughn would often fly to meet his contacts in other states while his couriers transported the drugs by car.

Following his arrest, Vaughn admitted to authorities that he regularly obtained large quantities of methamphetamine and opioids, including fentanyl, from drug sources in both the Northeastern U.S., as well as Las Vegas, and then trafficked them into the Roanoke Valley for redistribution.

Evidence in the case revealed that Vaughn transported more than 100 pounds of narcotics into the local Roanoke community during the course of the conspiracy.

The Drug Enforcement Administration and Virginia State Police investigated the case with assistance from the region’s High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) task force, the Roanoke City Police Department, the Roanoke County Police Department, and the City of Salem Police Department.