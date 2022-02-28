Suspect, deputy injured after vehicle chase ends in a Henry County crash

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A Martinsville woman and a state trooper are injured after a crash in Henry County on Sunday.

At about 8:59 p.m., Virginia State Police said a trooper tried to stop a white van that was driving without lights. However, the driver did not stop, leading to a pursuit.

The trooper, along with area deputies, attempted to stop the suspect’s vehicle, but the suspect attempted to escape. This resulted in the suspect hitting the Henry County Sheriff’s Office vehicle, leading the van to overturn onto the median.

The suspect was identified as Jerri Jean Dehart, 51, of Martinsville, who was wanted for several outstanding warrants.

Dehart was injured and flown to a hospital in North Carolina. The deputy was also injured and was taken to a local hospital.

Police said charges for the crash are pending.