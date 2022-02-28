Traffic control company pays $224K in back wages in the three states, including Virginia

An investigation was conducted on Roadtek Traffic Solutions, a traffic control company, that officials said violated pay practices in Virginia, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

Investigations showed that the company required employees to report to the office to do pre and post-shift tasks before their workday.

Officials said the traffic control company failed to pay its employees the standard “time and a half” for hours of overtime during the workweek and failed to maintain an accurate record of hours worked which violated the Fair Labor Standards Act.

Roadtek paid $112,187 in back wages and an equal amount in liquidated damages to 297 non-exempt employees in the three states affected.

The violations happened in Fairfield, Verona, Richmond, Fredericksburg, Roanoke, Pulaski and Manassas, Virginia; Kinston and Sanford, North Carolina; and Scranton, Pennsylvania.

“Workers deserve to be paid all the wages earned for all the hours they work. When workers are required to complete any tasks before their shift begins, the workday begins at the start of those tasks, and it continues through the completion of the last post-shift activity,” said Richmond’s Wage and Hour Division District Director Roberto Melendez.

You can call the Wage and Hour Division confidentially with questions and visit here to learn more if you think you may be owed back wages.