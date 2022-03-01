Ukrainians in Southwest Virginia worry about their loved ones back home

Russia intensified its invasion of Ukraine on Tuesday, and the attacks are hitting close to home for some Southwest Virginians.

SALEM, Va. – The Pizza Den in Salem is lit up blue and yellow in support of Ukraine. Olha Zakharchenko owns the restaurant with her husband Jason Booker. She says she has a responsibility to her family who still lives in Ukraine.

“My main job right now to protect them is to watch the news and watch the warnings when bombs fly so I can call them and wake them up,” said Zakharchenko.

She’s not alone. Her friends, who also have family in Ukraine, have shared the helpless feeling of watching the war from across the world.

“People of Ukraine are fighting not just for their freedom right now, for their lives,” said Inna Payne.

As Russia continues to invade Ukraine, their families share stories of staying in basements and bunkers.

“I have messages and pictures from my friends who are with their kids and have to spend nights and days in bomb shelters.”

On Sunday, when the conflict in Ukraine was escalating, the Pizza Den actually closed early so the family could rally around each other for support.

Ad

“The first day the war started my husband decided to raise charity in this place,” added Zakharchenko.

The goal from here in the States is to raise awareness and money for their homeland, while they keep contact as best they can.

“It’s pretty much, how are you, equals I love you, because you don’t know if they’re going to be there tomorrow. It’s tough,” Sofiia Melnyk

As the conflict continues, they’ll continue to hold pride in their flag and love in their heart, for their country and their families.

>