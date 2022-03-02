Blacksburg Volunteer Rescue Squad helps find missing body in West Virginia

The discovery of a missing man in West Virginia was made thanks to the help of a volunteer search and rescue squad from Blacksburg.

The discovery was made thanks to the help of a volunteer search and rescue squad from Blacksburg.

The group is made up of experts who create a profile of those who are missing, in order to create a more accurate area of where to search.

Robert Speiden is a team leader of 29 years with the Blacksburg Volunteer Rescue Squad.

He says the discovery of Robert Poore’s body only took a matter of minutes.

“We gathered information from the subject’s mother. We had also received information from the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department on where to locate cell phone information and that helped guide us in a particular direction,” said Speiden.

Speiden says the search and rescue services of the Blacksburg Volunteer Rescue Squad are available through the New River Valley dispatch system.