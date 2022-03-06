‘This war is horrific for everybody’: #StandWithUkraine rally held in downtown Roanoke Saturday

Dozens rallied and marched through downtown Roanoke to stand in solidarity with those fighting on the frontlines in Ukraine.

The “Stand with Ukraine” rally was held in downtown Roanoke by the library and literacy center.

“It is time for all of us to get together to stand up with Ukraine,” said Inna Payne, a native of Ukraine who now lives in the Roanoke Valley.

Several people spoke out to share their stories as Ukrainians with loved ones still in the country.

“I have everybody in Ukraine,” said Lena Dowd. “The only person I have here is my mother.”

Dowd has lived in the United States for more than ten years. She has spoken regularly with her family still in Ukraine but admits communication has gotten harder.

“Even though I moved here, I’ll never forget it,” said Dowd.

Alexander & Kira Gurevich came to the United States in the 90s.

“I have a lot of classmates, former coworkers, my family still fighting in the war in Ukraine,” said Kira Gurevich. “This war is horrific for everybody, but the people who are fighting for their lives should not be there right now.”

Alexander Gurevich said they speak to their loved ones almost daily.

In a strong statement about Russian President Vladimir Putin, he called him dangerous and said he needs to be stopped.

“NATO and the United States need to do more to stop this guy,” said Gurevich.

“What Putin is doing right now is genocide of…Ukrainian people. People who love freedom. People who love democracy,” said Payne.

