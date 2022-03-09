Man injured after shooting near Pancake House on Williamson Road

The Roanoke Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened near the Pancake House along Williamson Road Wednesday evening.

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened near the Pancake House along Williamson Road Wednesday evening.

At about 5:25 p.m., police were notified of a person who was shot in the 2400 block of Williamson Road NE.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The man was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Authorities said no suspects were found at the scene.

At this time, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 540-344-8500. You can also text police at 274637. Begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.